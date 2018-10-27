380,511 patients benefit from medical outreach in Kebbi –Commissioner

Birnin Kebbi, No fewer than 380,511 patients benefitted from four free medical outreach in the 21 local government areas of Kebbi.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Usman Kambaza, made this known when he briefed newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday. Kambaza said that of the patients examined, 2,890 had surgery problems.

He said the surgeries ranged from general surgery to obstetrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pediatrics, maxofacial, ufology and dental surgeries.

The commissioner said that no fewer than 100 specialised doctors from Nigeria and abroad, 200 nurses and 1,224 staff participated in the medical outreach.

He explained that the significance of the outreach was to bring specialised services closer to the people through the state government’s equity and accessible health services for all.

The health outreach, he added, will provide an avenue for the medical professionals to work and acquire new skills by sharing experiences with their colleagues from different countries.

“It will also provide the opportunity for patients to have access to highly specialised professionals and specialised procedures which is free of charge”, he said

According to him, the effort will result into positive health outcomes that will strengthen the continuity of the exercise. The fifth outreach is expected to commence on Oct. 29 and end on Nov. 8 at the state Medical Centre, Kalgo Local Government Area.