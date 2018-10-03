3 men rob man of N2.8m car, valuables at gunpoint

Three men — Friday Odey, Azeez Isha and Ifunaya Jonathan — charged with robbing a man of his car and other valuables worth N3.3 million at gunpoint, were on Tuesday in Lagos remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

The trio — Odey, 35; Isha, 25; and Jonathan, 30 — is being tried for conspiracy, robbery and stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’

Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George, who refused to take the plea of the accused, said they should be kept behind bars pending

advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused committed the offences on Aug. 24 at Isheri-Berger on the outskirts of Lagos, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin

Awase told the court.

He said the accused, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, robbed Mr Abidemi Gbadega of his car and other belongings.

“The accused robbed the complainant of his Toyota Corolla saloon car valued at N2.8 million, three phones, a laptop, gold necklace

and N530,000, totalling N3.3 million.”

Awase said the accused stopped the complainant’s car by blocking it with a plank before robbing him.

“The accused stopped the complainant, pointed gun at him and commanded him to surrender his valuables or be killed.

“The complainant complied for fear of the unknown while the accused drove off the car with the items in the car.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused were arrested when they were about to sell the car to a buyer,” the

prosecutor said.

The offences violated Sections 287, 296 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three jail term for stealing while Section 296 stipulates

21 years for armed robbery.

The case was adjourned until Oct.10 for mention.

