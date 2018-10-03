3 injured, vehicles vandalised as bus drivers battle Lagos Taskforce officals in Lagos

…three injured, scores of vehicles vandalised

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Activities in Igando and Iyana-Iba axis were Wednesday paralysed when hundreds of commercial drivers engaged officials of the Lagos Taskforce within the axis.



The riot which started at about 11am forced many commuters to trek long distance under the scorching sun to their preferred destinations, while those that couldn’t withstand the stress returned home.

The riot, Vanguard gathered, commenced when the Task force officials stormed Igando motorpark impounding no fewer than 10 vehicle queuing for passengers.

Angered by the impoundment, it was learned, the few drivers at the scene attacked the Taskforce officials and demanded the release of the vehicles. But their efforts proved abortive as they were overpowered by military officers attached to the enforcement team.

MORE DETAILS SOON.