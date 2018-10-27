27 ships with petrol, others to berth at Apapa, Delta ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 27 ships will bring into the country petroleum products, food and other goods from Oct. 8 to Oct. 27.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to berth at Apapa and TinCan Island ports in Lagos.

Four of the 27 ships will sail in with petroleum products while others will bring in buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk sugar,

bulk gypsum and containers carrying different goods, it said.

Thirteeen other ships laden with bulk fertilizer, container and petroleum products have already reached the ports waiting to berth.

Besides, NPA said five ships with oil, diesel, dredgers and butane will berth at Delta port while eight ships will bring in general cargo,

petrol, among others at the same port.

