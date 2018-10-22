22 Zika Virus cases in Western India, no deaths reported

India has reported its third Zika virus outbreak in the Western State of Rajasthan since January 2017, where 22 people have tested positive and no death were reported Tuesday.

“Till date, a total of 22 positive laboratory confirmed cases have been detected. A control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation,’’ the Indian Health Ministry said in a statement.

A senior official said all the 22 cases are from state capital Jaipur. “Some of these victims are migrant workers from eastern states like Bihar. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any deaths till now,’’ he added.

Local media reports said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a report on the Zika virus outbreak in Rajasthan.

Zika virus disease is spread by daytime-active Aedes mosquitoes.

Its symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, and headache.

The first outbreak of Zika was reported in India in January 2017 in the western state of Gujarat, while the second outbreak was reported in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in July 2017; both of them were contained.

NAN