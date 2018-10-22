22 Children to get healthcare sponsorship from StarTimes

Desirous of creating a sustainable social value of meeting the needs of the less privilege in the society, StarTimes is donating to Save Our Soul (SOS) Children Villages Nigeria, to support the health care needs of 22 children under their care.

The company revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that it will continue to add value to the society while uplifting the lives and general wellbeing of young people. According to its Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun, the global CSR strategy of StarTimes seeks to enhance the quality of life of youths and children across Africa and StarTimes Nigeria has demonstrated this through various CSR projects across Nigeria.

“This initiative is in furtherance to our initial support to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria a few months ago. Having visited their facility in Gwagwalada, Abuja, we realized there was need for further support, outside of what is contained in the MOU especially in the area of healthcare for some of the children in the facility, hence the decision to give more funds towards this course.”

Balogun added that StarTimes focuses on children because they are the most vulnerable in the society and require the most attention. “Less privileged children suffer the most because they go through unthinkable things in a bid for survival.

We will stop at nothing to ensure that their wellbeing is taken care of to the best of our capacity.” He concluded.