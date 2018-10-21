2019: Youths in 9 states to vote presidential candidate ready for restructuring

…Call on INEC, security agencies to be nonaligned with any political party

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

YENAGOA- A new group, 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring, weekend, said youths cutting across nine states have resolved to cast their votes for a leader that has the capacity to restructure the country as President in the 2019 general elections.

Leader of the new group, previously 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, Izon Ebi, in a statement, said the decision by the group with 18,077,407 registered voters in nine states of the federation was taken after in-depth deliberations.

He asserted: “The 2019 general elections is about capacity and knowledge, most especially a leader that feels the pains of all Nigerians in this present situation we find ourselves in the 21st century. It is all about a leader that has the capacity to restructure the country to enable all institutions work effectively as ought to be in a civilized nation.”

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies, INEC personnel and NYSC members to be neutral and allow democracy be what it is meant to be, government of the people, by the people and for the people,” the group said.

“We also use this medium to call on the international communities, African Union, AU, European Union, EU, United Nations UN, United Kingdom, UK, and the United States of America, USA, to rise up in time and take into cognizance the far- reaching consequences on Africa and the world if democracy is truncated by the reign of impunity, flagrant abuse of power and the total disregard for the rule of law and separation of power in a democracy.

“The 2019 general election is very crucial and important to about 180 million Nigerians and as such, must be taken seriously by the international community so as to avert the unpleasant humanitarian crisis that is about to bedevil the continent of Africa and the world in particular, if we fail to get it right for Nigeria and Nigerians in this 21st century,” he added.

The group stated: “The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience has successfully expanded and built bridges of unity and purpose borne out of patriotism for our fatherland.

This development was made possible after due consultation and exhaustive meetings and understanding reached with patriotic Nigerians, civil societies, political parties, religious organizations, socio-cultural organizations, student unions, agitating groups, market women and the civil servants.

“We have, therefore, agreed to be known and addressed as the 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring. It is important to note that we have a strength base of 18,077,407 persons with their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs and eligible to vote cut across nine states of the federation, namely, Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states.

“Our mandate is very simple, to cast our votes and defend democracy. Consequently, we use this medium to advise all our members to be civil, law abiding and protect their votes, their rights as Nigeria and their dignity. We are more determined to protect democracy, our rights to free, fair, transparent process, the rights of Nigerians and their dignity in the 2019 general elections,” he added.