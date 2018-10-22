2019: Why Sanwo-Olu won’t disappoint Lagosians — Razak

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, has described the Lagos APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a public sector expert in manpower development and policy formulation with capacity to consolidate on the people-oriented policies and programmes of the state government.



Razak, who stated that the decision to field Sanwo-Olu against the incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode was a collective one by the leadership of the party and not the making of

National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said if elected, Sanwo-Olu would deliver democracy dividends in accordance with the ideals and manifesto of the party to Lagosians.

In a congratulatory message to Mr. Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the recent APC governorship primary in the state, Razak said that given Sanwo-Olu’s track record of service both as former astute banker and rich experience in the public sector for many years, the candidate has the capacity, experience and integrity to render selfless service for the greater welfare of the people.

“I am encouraged by the fact that our candidate had promised to accord priority attention to education, health, sanitation, proper tax levels, infrastructure, economic development, job creation, improved public services and to implement policies and programmes that will raise the quality of lives of the people.

There is no doubt that he has what it takes to succeed in governance since he has been a major player in the development architecture of the state since the administration of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the confidence of the members of the APC in him was aptly demonstrated during the recent governorship primary where he defeated his opponent.

I believe he has the capacity to unify the party, take the state to greatness and won’t take Lagosians for granted”, he added.