2019: Why I won’t support Buhari’s govt —Femi Kuti

By Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS—FEMI Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said he declined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s appeal to support the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration because of his late father.

Femi said this, at the weekend, while on stage with the Vice President at the grand finale of the annual musical show, ‘Felabration’, which held at the New Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja in Lagos.

Osinbajo was one of the dignitaries who attended the just concluded 2018 Felabration event in honour of the late Afrobeat legend.

At the event, Femi told the crowd all that transpired between him and the Vice President.

Femi, who spoke in Pidgin English: “Vice President Osinbajo came to my house for support, na him dey stand for my front now o. I tell am say I no fit support (Buhari) because of my papa. He said he understands and he respects my view. But he’s my friend.”

In addition, he said: “He (Osinbajo) said he wanted to come to the Shrine to see what everybody is saying about the Shrine and I am happy that he came and saw that we are not crazy here. He said he didn’t know this place was this big.”

Recall that President Buhari jailed Fela in 1984, as Military Head of State for being in possession of the sum of £1,600 meant for the band of 26 persons at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, while on his way to Europe for a scheduled concert.