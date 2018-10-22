2019: Who is afraid of Fela Durotoye’s candidacy? – Group

A group, Youths in Support of Fela Durotoye, has said that its members are strongly in support of the presidential candidate of the ANN, Mr. Fela Durotoye, despite what it said is falsehood being spread in the public by some people.

It specifically, accused both the presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and the former interim chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Dr. Jay Osi Samuels of being behind falsehood against Durotoye.

In a statement it made available to newsmen, the group said

The duo of Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim who is the former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Jay Osi Samuels who is the Director of Laboratory Services under the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) are against Durotoye.

“Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, out of fear of losing the presidential primaries, withdrew from the race and jumped ship to the APT. On the other hand, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, stepped down as the interim Chairman of the party for fear of losing the chairmanship of the party and for fear of humiliation.

“They are now on a mission of character assassination of our credible and competent presidential candidate in order to mislead the people.

“Fela Durotoye is a man of international repute and was just recently listed among the 100 Most Reputable Africans in a recent poll conducted by a leading Global Reputation Management Consulting Company. He is without doubt a credible and competent option in the coming elections and they know this too well and want to ensure his campaign is brought to an alt.

“What this duo and their sponsors are scheming still looks unclear? However, going by their actions, they already see ANN winning the 2019 General Elections and they know perfectly what a Fela Durotoye presidency will mean, hence their actions on destabilizing the party and discrediting our presidential candidate.

“We are also using this medium to challenge the duo to tender their evidences of claims against Mr. Fela Durotoye, the Presidential Candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and the true representation of the New Nigeria we young people of this blessed nation see.

“We the youth supporting Fela Durotoye are not supporting him blindly and so if anyone amongst these persons parading themselves as candidate and chairman of a have evidences beyond reasonable doubt, they should make such available or else they should desist from spreading rumours and go tell their masters they have failed because the youths of Nigeria will ensure their plans won’t see the light of day come February 2019.”