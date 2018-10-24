2019: We’ll defeat our opponents in their home —Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would beat All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in their wards, local government areas and senatorial districts.

Speaking in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, at a rally where a former member of the House of Representatives , Mercy Almona-Isei, the party’s 2015 running mate to Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, Chief Vanderpuya Abanum, Chief Emmanuel Ogwuda, Mr. Henry Onianwa, Chief Gabriel Mordi and thousands of their followers dumped the APC for the PDP, Okowa said he was confident that the PDP would sweep the general election in the state.

He said: “We are hoping for a debate. They will have nothing to talk about. I am in Delta State. I only left when I went to Ibadan to study Medicine. My opponents will have nothing to say. They will run away from the debate.

“We cannot deceive ourselves. When someone contests an election today and comes back after three years to ask for votes, who do you want to deceive?

“In Port Harcourt, 12 persons contested in the presidential primary election, one person emerged and no one left after the primaries because, we live in peace and we believe in God. When you have God, you are not afraid. We are on a solid rock but those who could not conduct elections are on sinking sand. No matter what they do, we are not afraid.

“We will win in all the places, even when they conduct the elections severally, we will win because they are in disarray.”