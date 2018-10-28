2019: Traditional worshippers warn against false prophesies

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, religious adherents, under the umbrella of Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council, ARSADIC, have urged Nigerians not to listen to prophets of doom, saying that the forthcoming general elections would be peaceful.



They said this during the second annual general meeting and peace prayer service for Nigeria and the Diaspora organised by ARSADIC at Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Oke Mogun, Ile Ife, Osun State.

ARSADIC’s President, Dr. Sola Olalekan Atanda while revealing some of the messages from Ifa to Nigeria, said: “A God fearing person that believes in God must be optimistic, to be pessimistic is very dangerous, pessimism kills ambition. If you don’t have ambition you may not have achievement. God is a great God, God will not destroy his handwork because we are God fearing people in Nigeria. A lot of people worship God in Nigeria, Christians, Muslims and traditional religion adherents, we all worship God. So, how can we now say that Nigeria will be doomed in 2019? No.

“We see prosperity and we always consult God. That is why we had a divination in September this year, to ask God what we can do, what should be done to make Nigeria to continue to be giant of Africa, to give good life to our President, Muhammadu Buhari and his team.

“And, God told us that He will continue to have mercy on us, but we have to work hard, that prosperity will come. We see prosperity for Nigeria.”

There are many countries that are great today; they have passed thorough their own difficult times. There is no problem that is not surmountable.

“People may be thinking negative that there will be danger in 2019, but God told us no, there will be no danger if we work hard.”