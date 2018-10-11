2019: The harder they come, the harder they fall—Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Thursday said that there was no amount of gang-up against President Muhammadu Buhari that would make him not to win the 2019 Presidential election.



Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in his twitter handle said despite the regrouping of politicians against President Buhari, his victory was assured in next year’s election.

Chief Adesina who posted on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina stated that the harder the gang up against the President, the harder the fall.

He tweeted, “The harder they come, the harder they fall. 2019 presidential election on my mind.”

The tweet came barely few hours after the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with some notable religious and political leaders visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

President Obasanjo was said to have made some comments where he said that he has forgiven Atiku who was his Vice President between 1999 to 2007 and had also promised to support his (Atiku) Presidential aspiration in 2019 against President Muhammadu Buhari who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the election.