2019: Retired female nurse emerges PPN gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa

A retired nurse, Mrs Lami Musa has emerged as the governorship candidate of People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) for Adamawa in the just concluded primaries of the party.

Musa who is the only female candidate to emerge so far as governorship candidate in Adamawa, was endorsed through affirmation by delegates of the party to fly its flag in 2019.

State Chairman of the party, Mr Christopher Nicholas lauded the hitch-free conduct of the primaries and urged party members to work assiduously toward her victory and that of other candidates of the party.

In her acceptance speech, Musa thanked the delegates for endorsing her and urged them to work as a team to ensure the success of the part in 2019 general elections.

Newsmen report that the Imam of Jammatul Nasril Islam (JNI) Friday Mosque in Yola, Alhaji Bappari Umar has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of KOWA party in the state.

Umar who emerged unopposed at the party primaries, told journalists that he decided to join politics as a cleric to make a difference.

“There is a lot of betrayal by many people elected to represent the people and I feel my participation in the race as a cleric who always preach good governance will make a difference,” Umar said.

Newsmen also report that Mr Abel Behora who recently defected from Social Democratic Party (SDP) to Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has emerged unopposed as ANN gubernatorial candidate.

