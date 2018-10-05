2019: Presidential candidate raises alarm over use of religion, ethnicity to divide Nigeria

By David Odama.

LAFIA – A Leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Iyorwuese Hagher has warned Nigerians against the use of religion, ethnicity to divide Nigeria even as he has further warned against money politics ahead of the 2019 general election.



The professor of Theatre and Drama and the President, African Leadership Institute (USA) gave the warning at a press conference held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, Hagher.

While blaming the rising spate of religion, ethnicity and politics being used to create division among Nigerians, he identified vote buying on the desperation of the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold on to power at all costs, saying it could have consequences on Nigeria democracy.

“The desperate attempts by incumbent to retain power at all cost could fatally derail the freedom of the voter and one-person one-vote and the electoral value.

“The APC government wants to win elections at all cost; the Ekiti and Osun elections leave little to be desired. There was reckless buying of votes, deployment of security agents, use of religion, It is unacceptable to me. They should not push the button too hard.”, the presidential hopeful declared.

The former ambassador noted that the Nigerian masses are deliberately impoverished to deny them their freedom to elect candidates of their choice, referring to the SDP national convention holding Saturday in Abuja, he said,

“The delegates will come; those who will give them money will give them money but they will vote for me.”

The candidate vowed that given the opportunity to lead Nigeria he would implement his manifesto, which he described as a crystallization of all the ideas he had documented to make Nigeria a great country.

“Nigeria needs to rescued from the drift of mismanagement, corruption and lack of ideology being instituted by the government in power. SDP has the idea to rescue the sinking country Nigeria”, Higher stated.

” I have the master-key to unlucky the fortune of the country and make it better than now. Nigeria is facing a threat to democracy. My plan is to make Nigeria greater through standing with the people” the professor added.