2019: President Buhari has very good pedigree, Atiku is no match to him –  Kaita 

By Henry Umoru

By Henry Umoru
ABUJA- AHEAD of 2019 Presidential election, the newly sworn in senator from Katsina State , Senator Baba Ahmed Kaita, Wednesday said that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is no match to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019.

Addressing Journalists  in Abuja, Senator Baba Ahmed Kaita said that with the pedigree of President  Muhammadu Buhari and his acclaimed personal integrity and incorruptibility, he stands far above Atiku in public perception aside remarkable achievements Buhari led government had recorded within the last three and half years with little resources .

He said, “To me and I believe to many Nigerians , Atiku is no match to President Muhammadu Buhari as far as the coming 2019 Presidential election is concerned. President Buhari has very good pedigree , personal integrity and incorruptibility standing for him within the public domain in and outside the country aside performing creditably well within the last three and half years in office .

” Nigerians I believe, will identify with him in the election against any other contenders including Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, a party known more with wastage  than  performance for 16 years while in power.”

Senator Kaita replaced a deceased lawmaker from Katsina North , Senator Mustapha Bukar, who died on April 4, 2018

