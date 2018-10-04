2019: Ortom’s candidacy worst political decision by PDP – group

…ask voters to reject governor at the poll

AS Governor Samuel Ortom gears up for the 2019 election following his victory at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship primary in Benue State, a coalition of civil society group has asked electorate in his state to reject him at the poll.

This was even as it bemoaned the PDP for handing him the ticket,describing the decision as the worst one ever made by the party.



The organization under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance, insisted that the party’s settlement for Governor Ortom as its candidate was not only laughable but also retrogressive.

President of the group ,Barr Asongo Vincent,who stated this during a press conference in Makurdi, yesterday, insisted that the nomination of the Benue State governor by the PDP as it flag-bearer was the worst political decision of the century, saying the party would pay dearly for it.

Reading a prepared text before newsmen, he asked: “How can a party the people have come to trust so much as the hope for the common man in Benue descend so low to nominate such a liability with so much political, moral and spiritual baggages?

“Who did this to Benue State? He is governor who does not really care about the killing of his people but had to decamped to PDP just to weep political sentiments having failed to deliver dividends of democracy.

” If Governor Ortoms truly cares, why is our roads this bad? If he cares ,where are the schools? If he cares, why has he not paid the backlog of salaries? If Ortom truly cares, where are the hospitals? ”

He added: “When Benue people were being killed by herdsmen, the governor did not visit some of the communities until after two months?

“For us in the coalition,we are already collating signatures from concerning groups and in matters of days, we shall shot down all the headquarter of the three senatorial districts to remind Benue people of the many sins of Governor Ortom, who has consistently used the name of Most high God to short-change our people.

” we shall be reminding the Benue that Ortom is the real miyette Allah and the one who have been killing our people with poverty and hunger.