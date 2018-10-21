Breaking News
2019: Okagbare mobilizes for Atiku in Norway

The Director in charge of Diaspora Wing Atiku Care Foundation, Oslo, Norway, Mrs. Grace Okagbare, has called on Nigerians resident overseas and home to vote  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP  presidential candidate in the 2019  general  elections.

Grace, who is the elder sister to Nigeria track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare, made the call  during a dinner she organized for the Europe branch Executive members of a group under the aegis of Friends Of Waziri Atiku (FOWA).

According to her, it is only Atiku that can make Nigeria work again by revamping the economy and restructuring Nigeria, urging every member of FOWA in Europe to galvanize support for him.

She enumerated some of  Atiku’s  achievements as Nigeria’s Vice President  and  head of the National Council on  Privatisation to include the supervision of  the GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 50,000 to 100 million GSM lines, thereby adding 500,000 direct jobs to the  economy and attraction of $27bn to our GDP.

Another guest speaker at the FOWA dinner, PDP  chieftain and Electronic and Print Media Chairman of the FOWA Group World-wide, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, told the Europe branch Executive members of FOWA to enjoin every Nigerian in Europe  to ensure that  the  Atiku  brand is marketed to the international community and Nigerians in Europe.


