2019: Okagbare mobilizes for Atiku in Norway

The Director in charge of Diaspora Wing Atiku Care Foundation, Oslo, Norway, Mrs. Grace Okagbare, has called on Nigerians resident overseas and home to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Grace, who is the elder sister to Nigeria track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare, made the call during a dinner she organized for the Europe branch Executive members of a group under the aegis of Friends Of Waziri Atiku (FOWA).

According to her, it is only Atiku that can make Nigeria work again by revamping the economy and restructuring Nigeria, urging every member of FOWA in Europe to galvanize support for him.

She enumerated some of Atiku’s achievements as Nigeria’s Vice President and head of the National Council on Privatisation to include the supervision of the GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 50,000 to 100 million GSM lines, thereby adding 500,000 direct jobs to the economy and attraction of $27bn to our GDP.

Another guest speaker at the FOWA dinner, PDP chieftain and Electronic and Print Media Chairman of the FOWA Group World-wide, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, told the Europe branch Executive members of FOWA to enjoin every Nigerian in Europe to ensure that the Atiku brand is marketed to the international community and Nigerians in Europe.