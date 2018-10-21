2019: Men of God are already intervening for Nigeria – Pastor Medu-Uwa

By Chris Onuoha

A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Nick Medu-Uwa, has expressed fear that next year’s elections may be rigged going by the current electoral process in the country. The cleric spoke ahead of his International Laughter programme starting today.

“From what we have seen in Ekiti and Osun states, the electoral body seemed to be a biased umpire and its goodwill among Nigerians is decreasing. It is now left to it to prove those who hold this view wrong. INEC needs to go the extra mile to convince Nigerians about its ability to conduct the coming elections without fear or favour. I see the presidential poll being rigged but I will advise the government in power to allow peace to reign”, Medu-Uwa said.

The cleric, who is the Senior Pastor of Pentecostal Canaanland Mission Inc, also expressed dissatisfaction with the Buhari administration. He berated his poor management and lopsided appointments.

Medu-Uwa noted that despite the present disillusionment among the citizens, Nigeria is going to witness some logical political activities in the buildup to the 2019 polls. He however appealed to politicians to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, saying that election is not a do-or-die affair.

“I believe that Nigeria is going to get it right. However, it depends on how the politicians conduct themselves before, during and after next year’s general elections. I can say that 2019 is pregnant because I see chaos and conflicts here and there but we are praying that such crisis will be averted.

“This year’s Laughter, which holds Sunday, October 21, is to seek the face of God for Nigeria, concerning the 2019 general elections. It is a time that children of God will gather together to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of this country. We have already declared prayer and fasting to that effect which is ongoing for things to work out good for Nigeria.

“Again, this year’s Laughter will witness a lot of humanitarian activities. We are organising free medical outreach for the citizens. People from within and outside this community can walk in and get fully examined and treated. There will be free eye tests and treatment, free drugs and eye glasses will be given out according to the needs of the people”.