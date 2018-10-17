2019: Maintain status quo in Delta, court tells APC NWC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, Wednesday ordered the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit brought before it by the Chief Cyril Ogodo led faction of the party in the State.

The presiding judge, Justice Toyin Adegoke adjourned the matter till 1st and 2nd of November, 2018.

The Chief Cyril Ogodo led State Executive had filed a suit asking the court to restrain APC, Adams Oshiomhole and its agents from submitting the list of candidates from the Prophet Jones Erue faction to INEC.

Adegoke in her ruling in the suit which, had the APC, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Independent National Electoral Commission and Prophet Jones Erue as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively, made the following orders that “this matter shall be given an accelerated hearing owing to fact that it is a pre election matter. All defendants are to take note of the tendencies of this suit.

“Parties shall maintain status quo as at today, the 17th day of november 2018. That is the order of this court.”

Speaking with newsmen after the court section, Counsel to the Applicants, Mr. O.J. Oghenejakpor said “the implication is that, as at today, no list of candidates has been submitted to INEC and non will be submitted until we hear this case.

“Technically, the court has granted an injuction restraining any person to nominate any candidate from Delta State for the 2019 election. The issue will have to await the substantive trial which is now fixed for 1st and 2nd November, 2018.

“Court has also granted us an accelerated hearing so that the facts can be put to rest once and for all. Its a healing process and I think if the National Executives could take opportunity of this process. This is what will bring the party together in Delta State.

Also, Counsel to the 1st and 2nd respondents, Mr. George Onaho who challenged the jurisdiction of the court, said “the court has done the needful and in the view of the court, our objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court has to wait and be adopted together with our final written address after the substantive suit must have been heard.

“So that necessitated the adjournment that was taken. The court ordered an accelerated hearing and gave two days to call in witnesses and deal with the case”.