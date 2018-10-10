2019: Interfaith initiative for peace building holds conference

The Interfaith Initiative for Peace (IIP), is set to hold a three-day conference in the Federal Capital Territory on harmony in Nigeria towards the 2019 general elections.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the conveners and co-founders of IIP, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement the conference has become necessary because the nation has experienced various and difficult moments of religious and political crises in the past with loss of lives and property.

It said: “in some communities and states there is still tension and unease.

“There is recently growing sense of mistrust and lack of confidence in each other among adherents of two major religious in some areas.’’

The group noted that following the past unfortunate religious crises in Nigeria and the approaching 2019 general elections there was the need for religious leaders to direct their followers aright.

It stated that the leaders should act in controlling and sensitising their adherents to the necessity of living in peace and harmony.

The co-founders said that participants would be drawn from the two major religious groups in Nigeria, scholars and academics, government agencies and civil society groups.

The statement added that the conference would also showcase the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rev. Justin Welby, who would also deliver a keynote address.

