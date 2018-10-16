2019: ‘Incumbency’ll earn PDP defeat in Aniocha North’

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly candidate in Aniocha North Constituency, Delta State, Mr. Gabriel Nwajei, has vowed to defeat the PeoplesDemocratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Emeke Nwaobi, noting that incumbency factor would work against the incumbent.

Speaking to newsmen after winning the APC primary conducted in Issele-Uku, Nwajei said: “Incumbency is not a factor in winning an election in this constituency. A track record which Nwaobi does not have will lead to this his defeat.

He said: “It is a tradition in Aniocha North that non-performing incumbents are defeated. The people of Aniocha North believe in performance, we are a peculiar set of the electorate.

“If you recall, in 2003, Ochei came from a less fancied political party to defeat the then Minority Leader of the House, who had the backing of all the political bigwigs in the area. History is about to repeat itself because the people are not happy with the current representation.

“I will deliver better representation. For the past four years, the people of Aniocha North have been clamouring for good representation because these past four years, seem as if nobody is in the House.”