2019: If every Christian will vote according to biblical values … – SGF

Abuja – The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has admonished Nigerian youths to exercise their civic duty by electing for credible and patriotic leaders in 2019.



He reminded them that it was scriptural and their civic right to vote for leaders that would cater for their welfare.

Mustapha said this at the Northern Christian youths Economic and Political Summit on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that voting was more than just a fundamental right in Nigeria’s democracy, adding “it is also a core part of civic responsibility in shaping the kinds of communities they would want to live in”.

According to him, voting is not just how the youths make their voices heard, saying it is the first step in becoming more civically engaged and aware of the community around them.

“If every Christian will vote according to biblical values, we can change the future of our nation.

“Lets come together in taking a stand for righteousness so we can continue to be one nation under God,” he said.

He advised the youths to get out of the mentality of some individuals were trying to suppress them.

“If you are thinking that some group of people have made it impossible for you to excel in life by limiting yourself then, you are your problem.

“You just have to erase such from your minds so you can make meaningful progress in this nation,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is a nation given by God and until the land is protected they cannot be the salt and light in the land.

“The main purpose of salt is for preservation and until we preserve and protect our land there would not be meaningful development in the land.

“We all have the spiritual mandate to bring the challenges of this nation to an end,” he said.

Mustapha urged the youths to take responsibility and arise from their slumbers to take their rightful place for God’s authority to be established in the nation.

The SGF, however, called on Nigerians to vote for righteous leaders in the 2019 general elections.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.

“In this simple verse, we see established a rule, or standard, composed of two alternatives.

“There is no middle ground. There are two causes, each with its own effect.

“The target of this phrase is no specific nation, but its meaning clearly applies to all nations, and that includes Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is important for us, as Nigerians, to measure ourselves, especially in these challenging times.

“We should ask ourselves which of these two causes we now embrace, whether righteousness or sin,” he said.

In his remarks, former Aso Rock Chaplain, Prof. Yusuf Obaje, said that youths in Nigeria need political mentorship.

Obaje decried calls that the elderly should not vie for any political office in the country, saying the wisdom and experience of the old class is also needed for a virile nation building.

He also called for massive political education in the country to sto trial a nd error kind of administration.

In his key note address, the Director, National Issues, Christian Association of Nigeria Northeast zone, Rev. Mike Agbon, said that Christian youths should be interested in social change and national development.

Agbon, who was also the former Chaplain of Adamawa state Government House, said that Christians should be integrally involved in the nation’s political process.

He said that their involvement of politics draws its inspiration from the bible that said that Christians should pay attention to the state of the nation’s affairs.

According to him, what many contemporary Christians fail to recognise is that much of the political evolution nationally have important religious undertone.

He however urged them to participate actively in politics either in canvassing for political office or in agitation for better policies for the economic well-being of the nation.

Earlier, the Chairman, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Northern Nigeria Wing, Evang. Musa Misal, enjoined the youths to get ready with their PVCs and exercise their civic rights and responsibilities.

“I call on all youths to wisely use this window to approach political parties to actively participate in the election process both as candidates and observers,” he said.

Misal told the youths to be vanguards of peace without which no meaningful development would take place in the nation.

“Let us unite irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences to make Nigeria a better place,” he urged. (NAN)