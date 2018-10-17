2019: IBB congratulates Anyaso on victory, assure of support

Former Military President retired General Ibrahim Babangida has congratulated Chima Anyaso on recent victory at the just concluded PDP primary election in which Anyaso emerged PDP flag bearer for Bende Federal House of Representatives seat, ahead of the 2019 general election.



Speaking at a meeting in Minna, Niger State, when Anyaso visited the former leader to brief him on the outcome of the primary election and his victory, also to consult with Gen. Babangida on several other issues, the former military leader encouraged Anyaso, urging him to remain steadfast in his exemplary good deeds and to keep pursuing his vision in the determined effort to give the youths of Nigeria a fair representation at the topmost level of government, especially at the Federal House of Representatives.

In a deliberate effort to encourage active participation in politics and governance of young leaders, the former Military President called on all youths to follow the example of Anyaso whom he described as a “passionate and resourceful young man”. He said, “I am sincerely very happy with you for your commitment to humanitarian service and your huge strides in politics within just a short time, and I want you to succeed in the general election come 2019. I am convinced and can assure you that everything required to support you at the main election will be worthwhile”.

On his part, Chima Anyaso who is the founder and convener of New Nigeria Movement, NN19, thanked the retired military general, he assured him that he will speak for the youth of Nigeria when he is finally admitted to the House of Representatives in 2019, saying “I came to Minna today to thank you our father and leader for your immeasurable support and endearing legacies which is a source of great inspiration to me and many others. Be assured that I will be a voice for the young people of Nigeria in realizing the vision you and others have set for our dear nation”

It will be recalled that Chima Anyaso defeated an incumbent House Member to clinch the PDP ticket for Bende Federal House of Representatives seat.