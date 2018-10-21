2019: Group assures Buhari, Ogboru of victory

Group under the auspices of Delta Dream Team has assured President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Great Ogboru of overwhelming victory in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The group in a statement by the National Chairman, Comrade Wilson Akpos, aka Africa and the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Evoke Oshevire, during its emergency meeting held in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, said Okowa is no match to Chief Great Ogboru, and as such his days in government house are numbered.

The group had explained that Deltans have been patient to see Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa through his four years term because he has nothing to show for the past three and half years.

While calling on all youths across the state to go for their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, the group said Okowa’s administration had failed Deltans and cannot be given a second chance, saying that with the emergence of Chief Great Ogboru, Delta state will experience speedy development if elected as the next governor.

The group explained that with the huge federal allocation accruing to Delta State coupled with the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, that the state was supposed to be one of the richest and most developed states in the country.