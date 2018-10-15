2019 gov poll: Don’t underestimate your opponents, APC elders warn Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—LEADERS and elders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos West Senatorial District, at the weekend, urged the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to underrate the strength of opponents in the 2019 governorship poll.

Members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Alhaji Rabiu Oluwa, and Dr. Yomi Finnih, immediate past Lagos APC chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale and a former woman leader, Kemi Nelson, among others gave the advice during, Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Thank you” visit to Lagos West Senatorial District leadership forum, in Ikeja, for supporting his candidacy at the just concluded primary.

PDP decries alleged violent attacks in Bayelsa community

Admonishing the APC candidate, Alhaji Oluwa, urged party members to work together to ensure resounding victory for APC to win all elective positions in 2019 polls.

Also speaking, a former chairman of the party, Mr. Ajomale said: “We have never lost Lagos State and we will not lose Lagos State. I was the state chairman of the party for 12 years and we never lost the state to the opposition party. I want to implore all of us to work together to ensure Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the governorship election. We cannot afford to lose Lagos to Jimi Agbaje or any unworthy candidate.”

ONDO NORTH PRIMARIES: Senatorial aspirant’s supporters ask APC national leaders to address grievances

Nelson, in her remarks, urged Sanwo-Olu not to rest on his oars following the overwhelming support he enjoyed during the primary but embark on reconciliatory and massive mobilisation of voters and residents to achieve victory at 2019 polls.

In his response, Mr. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos West, as the largest senatorial district in Lagos State, is important to the party’s success in 2019 general elections and therefore, implored all the party members to be united and work as a team for APC to achieve positive results in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We must do everything to reach out to the people at the grassroots; the poor and the needy. We will develop programmes to reach out to as many people as possible in the state. Governance is about people and we will do everything to reach out to them through different programmes that will bring about development in the state.

I want to reemphasize it that our government will not only run an inclusive administration but participatory with human face in all sense of it to achieve success. We are going to do it together because together we stand divided we fall.”