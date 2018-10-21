2019: Enyimba group faults some Igbo leaders’ opposition to Obi’s nomination

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Grand Pela Hotel and Suites, Abuja, the Enyimba Progressive Association (EPA), an Igbo socio-political and economic organization, has condemned, in strong terms, the opposition of some South-East leaders to the nomination of Mr. Peter Obi by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as his running mate.

It was unanimously agreed at the meeting attended by the leadership of all various bodies that make up EPA, including the Igbo Traders Association, Igbo artisans, Igbo students and many professionals like doctors, lawyers, engineers and teachers, that the statement accredited to the “so called” leaders is a reflection of the internal battles that have been hindering the progress of the Igbo race, thereby the painting the Igbo race as a tribe that can never be united in thought and action.

“The so called leaders’ opposition is borne out of selfish motives and a huge dose of self aggrandizement. They do not speak for the Igbo race but for their own selfish interest considering that the man in question has all the credentials and integrity of character needed to fit into this position”, the group said.

The DG of EPA, Barrister Ihechi Ike, elaborating on the position taken by the group at the meeting, warned that the opposition to Obi’s nomination must stop as it threatens the future of the Igbo.

Also speaking, Igbo students, represented by the Students Union Speaker of University of Abuja, Victor Uche, and his immediate predecessor, Timothy Nwosi Nnaemeka (National Students Coordinator, EPA), in agreement with the Igbo Traders Association led by the Chairman of Lugbe Timber Market, Mr Nice Chijioke Ogbonnaya, agreed that any further attempt by some Igbo leaders to fan the embers of disunity in the South-East will be strongly resisted by the grassroots people.

Meanwhile, the group said its position did not serve as an endorsement of the Atiku/Obi ticket.