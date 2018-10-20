2019 elections: NYCN to hold nationwide town hall meetings

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded plans to hold the `First National Youth Consensus’ town hall meetings in all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.

NYCN’s President, Comrade Bello Shagari, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the town hall meetings were aimed at forging a roadmap towards the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the meetings, which will hold nationwide, are scheduled for Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.

“The Purpose is to sensitise the Nigerian youths on the upcoming 2019 general elections and to ensure that it is conducted justly and peacefully.

“Furthermore, it is to collate the yearnings of the Nigerian youth as it relates to youth inclusion and gender equality in governance and to properly articulate their demands as pre conditions for support to aspirants of the 2019 general elections in both states and National level.

“The participants of the `National Youth Consensus’ are 36 States Chapters of the NYCN, and FCT; 774 Local government chapters, Voluntary Youth Organisations, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), representatives of civil society and religious groups in various states around the country.’’

Shagari said that the meetings would be coordinated by the local government branch coordinators, states chairmen and the zonal vice presidents.

He listed the areas of concentration as youth inclusion in the next government; gender equality, education, students’ welfare, job creation and drug abuse.

