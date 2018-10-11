2019 elections: Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test -APC

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has re-emphasised its position that Nigerian electorate must have opportunity to choose from candidates that could pass the integrity and anti-corruption test in 2019 general elections.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nabena said that the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) cannot avoid corruption, integrity test for its candidates.

“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches.

“We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.

“The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it”.

He stressed that when the choice was to be made, the electorate had the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari who was putting the people first.

He said that on the other hand, there was a “racketeer” who would readily mortgage the country’s commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies.

Nabena recalled that the PDP spokesman, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan recently released a statement accusing senior officials of the APC-led administration of “deliberate efforts to impugn on the character of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said this assertion particularly coming Ologbondiyan was ironic and laughable, given the fact that he was an editor with one of the national newspapers.

Nabena recalled that as an editor, Ologbondiyan unearthed the Special Audit and Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) which indicted Atiku Abubakar, then Vice President for mismanagement of the fund.

“The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20m from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal”.

Nabena further recalled that the PDP spokesman also said that the development amounted to abuse of office.

“There are no lies here. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments.

“This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about,”the APC spokesman said.(NAN)