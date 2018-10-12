2019 elections: Former SSS boss calls for independence of security agencies

Former Director, State Security Service (SSS), Mr Dennis Amachree, has called for the independence of security agencies to ensure their efficiency during elections in the country.

Amachree made the call in a lecture titled, “Ensuring Violence-Free Elections in 2019” which he delivered on Friday at the 14th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Asaba, Delta.

Newsmen report that the conference had the theme “Credible Elections, Sustainable Democracy and the Nigerian Media.”

He said that independence of security agencies as well as restructuring and equipping of the police force was necessary for effective monitoring and security during elections.

“We are working to ensure that the security agents’ allegiance to the national assembly and not to the president.

“This will make it possible for the president to be investigated if there are issues concerning him,” he said.

The former SSS boss said that it had become difficult for security outfits to share intelligence because of competition and called for better relationships among the agencies for effective performance.

He also noted that the judiciary also had a major role to play to ensure that the country have a free, fair and credible elections.

Amachree also called for re-orientation of the political class and the electorate to ensure success in general elections.

“There should be massive voters’ education and re-orientation of our political class to enable them play by the rules.

The former SSS director noted that the paradigm shift from monarchical government to democracy had transferred the power from monarchs to politicians.

“In monarchy kings are in charge of all of us but in democracy power transits from the monarchy to politicians who now weld more powers.

“This is why in Africa many leaders want to perpetuate themselves in power,” he said.

NAN