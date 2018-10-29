2019: Don’t cheat us of our right — Cross River North

By Emmanuel Una

THE people of Cross River North who are called Atam are insisting that their zone has to serve eight years in the governorship saddle like the southern and central districts and are not willing to accept anything less.

They see the entry of people from the central and southern zones into the governorship race as a betrayal of the zoning arrangement in the state and hence are pulling their people together to stand behind Governor Ben Ayade’s election.

“Ayade should be allowed to Cross the bridge and serve the eight years that other senatorial districts served and after that they can seek to take it back but for now, it is Ayade we know” Chief Linus Okom, Chairman of the Northern Caucus told Vanguard

This position is also supported by many people in the central district, who feel what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

Utum Eteng, a chieftain of the APC said: “I feel the North should be allowed eight years like other areas and Ayade whether he did well in his first tenure or not should be given a second chance and I think he will do better. Donald in his first four years was talking about cashew, castor seeds, pineapple and such things. And if you ask me, where are those things today?”