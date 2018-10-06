2019: Court refuses to set aside order on Kashamu’s delegates, candidates

By Daud Olatunji

Abeokuta – A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, has on Friday night reiterated its orders over an interlocutory injunction directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept or process only lists of candidates authenticated by Bayo Dayo-led factional exco of Ogun State PDP for 2019 elections.

In a suit marked FHC/AB/CS/114/2018, the court also ordered Uche Secondus-led PDP to accept as authentic, delegates from Dayo-led PDP, for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention where a presidential candidate for 2019 elections will emerge.

The PDP national convention is currently holding in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The original suit was filed by Dayo and nine others against INEC, joining PDP, National Chairman Secondus and the National Secretary of PDP Senator Ibrahim Tsauri as respondents.

The Dayo-led faction is loyal to the Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu while the Sikirulahi Ogundele is backed by House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Meanwhile, Ogundele-led faction filed an application on Wednesday and asked the court to set aside those orders granted, citing lack of service on defendants and lack of fair hearing.

Counsel to the Ogundele faction, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, filed the application on 10 grounds, saying the orders are “a nullity, having been obtained by false representation, concealment of facts and fraud.”

However, in his ruling on Friday night after about two-hours of arguments from both parties’ counsels, Justice Abubakar Shittu refused to set aside the orders.

The court further stated that it did not give any order stopping the National Convention of the PDP but only directed the party to accord recognition to the list of delegates authenticated by the plaintiffs, Dayo-led faction in Schedule A attached to the motion for interlocutory injunction.