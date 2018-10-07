2019: Atiku has what it takes to lead PDP to victory – Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to lead the Party to victory and commended Governor Okowa Ifeanyi for conducting a peaceful and credible National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, also congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the Presidential Flag bearer of the PDP for 2019 general election.

He said: “When the Governor was named the Chairman, Planning Committee of the Special National Convention of the PDP, I knew that he was going to do a great job. This is not the first time he has been given this type of assignment. The Governor did extremely well as the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Convention. He has never failed to deliver on a given assignment by the Party.

“Our Governor is a product of democracy, he started from the grassroots. He is a true Democrat. He worked very hard to deliver a credible, free, fair and acceptable Convention in Port Harcourt. Our Governor is a man of integrity and transparency. Members of our great Party, Nigerians and the International. Community are satisfied with the conduct of the Convention.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is gifted and a blessing to our generation. He has perfected in the act of conducting free, fair, transparent and acceptable elections. He has made Deltans proud once again through the peaceful conduct of the PDP 2018 Elective Convention. We are proud of Governor Okowa”.

Oborevwori urged members of the party to rally support for the PDP Presidential Flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar for the February 2019 Presidential election.