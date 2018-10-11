2019: Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator

As campaign for the 2019 general elections draws nearer, the Atiku Campaign Organisation has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the best among the candidates lined up for the presidential election.

Alhaji Munir Waziri, Kaduna State Coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the former Vice president stood out from other contestants going by his resourcefulness.

Waziri said Atiku’s investment in youth development and his pledge to give 40 per cent of appointments in his cabinet to the youth if elected, were worthy of note.

“Atiku knows the key role Nigerian youths play in the development of the country especially in the area of economic growth.

“This is why he established the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in 2004.

“Just like Nigerian youths, graduates of AUN are trained to participate in community service and this is what makes the youth of this country so enterprising,” Waziri said.

He noted that the emergence of Atiku would not benefit only the youth but also women who he said would have 35 per cent participation in the government.

Waziri commended the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation for a successful convention.

He said that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that PDP wrestled power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

“I commend delegates who represented Kaduna State to the National Convention that took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for not letting us down.

“Also I hope that the victory achieved at the convention will further strengthen our great party the PDP and ensure our success in the forthcoming general elections at all levels.

“We have started mobilising at the grassroots and I know that victory is sure because we have formidable candidates to wrestle power from APC both at state and federal levels,” he said.

The electoral umpire in the country registered 91 political parties which are expected to field candidates for the various elective positions.

However, the ruling APC, which has President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate, and the main opposition PDP with Atiku as the flagbearer, are the front-runners in the 2019 presidential polls.