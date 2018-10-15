2019: APC stalwart makes case for Delta North governorship

By Emma Amaize

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta Central Senatorial District, Mr. Robert Omote, has called on his party to give its governorship ticket to Delta North Senatorial District in the interest of justice and equity

Omote, who spoke to newsmen at his Oviorie-Ewu country home in Ethiope East Local Government Area, said it was wrong not to have allowed the zone to produce the candidate at the last primary election.

He said: “Delta APC needs to produce its governorship candidate from Delta North to complete its two tenures of eight years.

“Delta Central completed its own under Chief James Ibori and Delta South produced Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. Delta North should also be allowed to complete its eight years.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has failed the people of the state and therefore, needs to be voted out in the state for development to take place.”