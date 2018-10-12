2019: APC Assembly candidate in Delta promises to deliver votes to Buhari

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

HOUSE of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Warri North local government area, Delta State, Mr David Atie has promised to deliver his constituency to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general election.

Atie who won the primary election for his constituency, reiterated that the local government was a strong hold of the APC with the defection of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Plateau Govt. imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos

Noting that a huge deficit had been created due to years of poor representation, he promised his constituents of quality representation.

While frowning at alleged attempt by some disgruntled elements to disrupt the primary, he said the election was peaceful free and fair.

ONDO APC CRISIS: No plot can stop my re-election bid – Boroffice

“The All Progressives Congress has an established procedure for electing candidates and has followed it religiously and methodically to a conclusive end, which led to my emergence as the flagbearer of the party for Warri North,’’ he said.