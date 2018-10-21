2019: Al-Mustapha gets ex-militants endorsement for President

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, top ex-militant leaders under the umbrella of Niger Delta Ex-militants for Peace and Good Governance (NDEPG), yesterday, endorsed Hamza-Al-Mustapha as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Rising from a meeting held in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, the Chairman of the group, Alaowei Promise Lawuru, popularly known as ‘General Black’, told newsmen that they were convinced that the former CSO to General Sani Abacha, who is the presidential candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), is the only person who can take Nigerians to the promise land.

“The former CSO to the late General Sani Abacha who was one of the brains behind the creation of Bayelsa State shows that only him can truly complete the restructuring that Nigerians are clamouring for and his Political his Green Party of Nigeria already has a master plan for Niger Delta development and in our interactive session Almustapha said Niger Delta can still be relevant without oil and the dream of the region beyond oil must be successfully achieved”, the group said.

“This is a crucial meeting where we made a final decision to garner support for Almustapha and at the appropriate time, we will hold an enlarged meeting to ensure that he is voted as president come 2019”.

The ex-militants further urged Niger Delta leaders to look beyond political party lines because the PDP and the APC have not been able to address the Niger Delta issue properly.