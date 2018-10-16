2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Star Lager brings shining moments to Uyo fans

NIGERIA’s premium beer brand, Star Lager, thrilled fans with an unforgettable football and music spectacle at the Star Fan Park in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State last Saturday.

Thousands of excited Super Eagles fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium watched with excitement as the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled Libya in the first leg of their African Nations Cup qualifiers dominating with a score of 4-0 victory over Libya.

The North Africans were silenced by Odion Ighalo’s hat-trick which was followed by Samuel Kalu’s goal that concluded the win for the 2013 African champions in the closing stages of the encounter.

The event saw the unification of the brand’s biggest activation platforms, music and football with the DJ of the night, as football fans experienced the premium viewing of the match while enjoying Star Lager and other side attractions to cap off the remarkable viewing experience.

To add to the Fan Park experience, Star Lager fans participated in exciting Star-themed games and a raffle draw, with the winners awarded instant prizes,while Mc LafUp entertained the audience with witty jokes and football commentary.

Speaking to the media, Senior Brand Manager, Star Lager, Oludare Olateju declared,

“Being a proudly Nigerian brand, Star is always happy to support Nigerian football at all stages. The turnout of the fans in Uyo to support our beloved Super Eagles is just remarkable and I wish to express my gratitude to the fans of both Star Lager and the Nigerian national team.”

As official beer of the Super Eagles, Star Lager will continue its support for the national football team and football fans. The iconic Nigerian brand and product of Nigerian Breweries Plc, which is a Heineken International Company, has enjoyed decades of success since its launch as the first indigenous Nigerian beer brand in 1949.