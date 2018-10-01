2019: ADC gives free nomination forms to women aspirants, youths 50% rebates

Benin – African Democratic Congress (ADC) Edo chapter, says it has offered all women aspirants on its platform, free nomination forms, while youths who fall within 40-years would be offered 50 per cent rebate for the forms.



The state chairman of the party, Mr Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, disclosed this when the party hosted its members for the nation’s 58th Independence Day celebration.

He said the gesture was to give the youth and women opportunity to take over the mantle of leadership of the country and credence to the Not Too Young To Run Bill and women affirmative action.

Aifuobhokhan, who attributed leadership failure as the bane of the country, said the ADC, as the beacon of hope for Nigerians, was poised to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.

According to him, “Our mission is to rescue the nation from political decay, leadership failure, economy failure and lack of internal democracy in our political parties.

“We are the alternative to the parties that have contributed in no small means, to these failures. We are offering newness in political structure, governance and internal democracy.

Aifuobhokhan, who said the ADC would field candidates for all the political positions available for the 2019 general elections, stressed that only credible candidates would be given the opportunity to use the party’s platform.

“The platform is not an all comers affair. People with criminal record or questionable character will be denied the party’s platform to vie for political positions and also not be admitted as a member of the party,” he said.

On the independence anniversary, Mr Mathew Edaghase, the State Organising Secretary of the ADC, said it was a celebration Nigerians were not too proud of.

” We should be celebrating success and not failure; we must operate as a nation where things work. (NAN)