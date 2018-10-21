2019: 40,000 A-Ibom traders back Gov Emmanuel for 2nd term

By Chioma Onuegbu

NO fewer than 40,000 traders in Akwa Ibom State under different cooperative societies, weekend, visited the state Government House on a thank you and solidarity visit to the state governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for boosting their businesses through interest-free loans.

The traders promised to reciprocate the gesture by supporting and embarking on a unit by unit mobilisation for the governor’s second term bid.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade amd Market Matters, Akparawa Raphael, noted that the benefit of the interest-free loans to the traders could not be over-emphasized.

He said:”It is because of your kind gesture towards the traders that we have come to say a very big thank you. We are also praying and we are hopeful that you will do even more in your second term.’’

Governor Emmanuel reassured them that his administration was committed to providing an enabling environment for every business, especially small and medium scale businesses to thrive.

He said: “One of my visions for Akwa Ibom State is wealth creation. Today, we have provided an atmosphere where businesses can thrive.

“I sincerely thank the traders for seeing the need to appreciate the interest-free loans.’’