2019: 299 candidates jostle for NASS seats in Lagos

LAGOS—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that 299 candidates across various political parties in the state are jostling for the National Assembly seats in the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections indicated that publication of personal particulars of candidates (CF001) for the Presidential and National Assembly elections would be made Oct. 25.

A check by a NAN at INEC office in Lagos revealed that 50 candidates are contesting for the three Lagos Senatorial seats across 25 political parties in the state.

Similarly, 249 candidates across 30 political parties are contesting the state’s 24 seats in the House of Representatives.

A breakdown of the list showed that the Lagos West Senatorial District has the highest contenders of 22 candidates, while Lagos East and Lagos Central had 15 and 13 contestants respectively.

Political parties that fielded candidates in Lagos West are: Accord, AA, ADP, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, ANP, APM, CAP, DPP, GPN, MPN, NCP, ND, PDP, PPN, PRP, PT, PPC, UDP and YPP.

Political parties that fielded candidates in Lagos East are: Accord, ACD, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, CAP, DPP, ID, MPN, PDP, PPN, PT and PPC.

While in Lagos Central, the following parties fielded candidates: Accord, ACD, ADC, APC, ANP, FJP, ID, LM, MPN, PDP and PT.

For the House of Representatives seats, out of the 30 political parties participating, only PDP, APC and ADC fielded candidates in all the 24 federal constituencies while others did not.

Speaking to NAN on the development, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the Lagos INEC Public Relations Officer, said the commission had fulfilled the requirements of the Section 31(1 and 3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) with the publication.