2018 Youth Olympic Games: Chukwuma, Akintola win medals for Nigeria

Lagos – Rosemary Chukwuma and Alaba Akintola on Monday at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires won gold and silver medals Nigeria.



Chukwuma finished with a time of 11.17 secs to win the female category of the athletics 100m event.

She won ahead of Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia (11.23 secs) and Gabriela Suarez of Ecuador (11.29 secs).

Akintola also clocked a time of 10.24 secs to win a silver medal in the boys category of the same event.

Luke Davids of South Africa won the event with a time of 10.15 secs, while Japan’s Seiryo Ikeda came third with 10.30 secs.

Reacting to the race, some Athletics enthusiasts took to their social media handles to express their joy.

Mary Onyali, a 1994 Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist, wrote: “Congrats, Rose! I’m not surprised at all. Well deserved medal’’.

Also reacting to Akintola’s feat, she wrote: “Great job, dear. Deserved win”.

Saheed Akinpelu, an athletics coach, also wrote: “Congratulations. More win’’.

Himah Charles wrote: “The festival’s sprints is getting a new look from the youth boys and girls. Rosemary from 12.03 secs to 11.17 secs. Akintola, from 10.76 secs to 10.24 secs.

“Congrats guys, nice work from the team. Sugar industry in my heart,” he wrote.

The YOG which began on Oct. 6 will end on Oct. 18.(NAN)