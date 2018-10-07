2018: Warri North Assembly aspirant assures APC of victory

By Gab Ejuwa

All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in Warri North state constituency election in the 2019 general election, Mr Wilson Alatsha, has reiterated the preparedness of the party to win the forth coming governorship election in the state, saying, “The prosperity slogan of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa- led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government in the state runs contrary to the current high poverty level in the state.”

Alatsha, who spoke in Koko, Warri North council, moments after he was declared winner of the just concluded state Assembly primary election in the area, noted that, “Since the people are very hungry, occasioned by the maladministration of the PDP-led government, we are poised to bring succour to the people after our victory in the governorship election so that they can, at least, experience the dividends of democracy.

“With our well established structure from the grassroots to the political hierarchy of the country, victory is sure in 2019 for the APC at all levels of government. With our structures and with Chief Great Ogboru, victory is double sure in the governorship election in Delta State, come 2019.”

“Here in Warri North, we are sure of victory because APC has no faction here. Although there may be divergent views and that is the beauty of democracy. The party will harness divergent views in taking its concrete decisions. That is democracy.”

This came just as the Chairman of APC in Warri North LGA, Mr Joseph Alikpoma has described Saturday state Assembly primary election in the area as, “very free and fair.”