2018 Oba’s Cup climaxes in excitement as Oba Akinloye congratulates winners

The 2018 Oba’s Cup which kicked off in September 22nd, 2018 has come to an exciting climax on Monday, October 22nd 2018, as Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, JP, OON, Sateru ӏӏ, Ojomu of Ajiranland congratulates all winners and participating teams in the competition.

The Oba’s Cup is a football competition inaugurated by Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, to celebrate the 25th Coronation Anniversary of Oba Akinloye by fostering the spirit of sportsmanship among the youths in Eti-Osa community and its environs.

Lafiaji Football Club emerged winners of the competition and clinched the grand prize of Five Hundred Thousand Naira. Tobalase Football Club came second and got Three Hundred Thousand Naira, while Ajiran Football Club came third in the competition and went home with Two Hundred Thousand Naira.

The highest goal scorer at the tournament got One Hundred Thousand Naira and the Best Goal Keeper also got One Hundred Thousand Naira.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, JP, OON, Sateru ӏӏ, Ojomu of Ajiranland also extended his show of sportsmanship by congratulating all the winners and competing teams for their display of sportsmanship by competing in harmony and love during the one month tournament period. “I congratulate all winners and competing teams for displaying the spirit of oneness, peace, togetherness, unity and love throughout the period. Indeed, this is what football preaches and this tournament has helped to instill these virtues in our youths,” he said.

The sponsor, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, stated that it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to throw its weight behind the football tournament to encourage the spirit of sportsmanship among the youths in the area. “The games were to celebrate our Royal Father and we have achieved this by competing as brothers in the tournament through our display of sportsmanship,” he said.

All participating teams showered encomiums on the sponsor, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo for supporting the youths through sports by building and donating the new Ajiran stadium complete with flood lights to the community. They also prayed for Oba Akinloye, whose Coronation Anniversary has given them the platform to showcase their skills in the spirit of celebration.

32 games were played by 16 teams during the period and each team got a participation fee of Fifty Thousand Naira each in addition to their respective football jerseys, all provided by the sponsors, Victoria Crest Homes Limited, a real estate company providing affordable housing solutions in Lagos, Nigeria.

During the competition, indigenes of the community as well as visitors trooped to the stadium to witness the display of skills and sportsmanship from the teams. It was a month of entertainment and celebration of the Oba’s anniversary as everyone who witnessed were elated by the euphoria of sportsmanship displayed during the games.