2,000 benefit from Doctors-on-Air free medical mission

By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Bariga Local Council Development Area of Lagos State benefited from the free medical mission exercise put together by Doctors on Air in partnership with Classic FM and Naija FM.

The outreach which had in attendance over 30 healthcare providers and organizations gave the residents opportunity to experience high-quality care free of charge.

A wide range of health care services such as dental care, eye screening, skin care, heart checks up, blood pressure, breast and cervical screening, hepatitis, blood sugar, fitness care, cardiology services, among others were offered.

Speaking during the exercise, Anchor of Doctors on Air programme and Managing Director, SYNLAB, Dr. Pamela Jackson-Ajayi said that the free healthcare mission was for a humanitarian purpose.

“On our programme, we preach prevention and early detection, propagating that people should go for screening, but there are some people who cannot afford it. We are conscious of this fact that is why we decided that once in a year we will be providing free medical outreach.

“We have been doing it for the past six years across the Lagos State and during our outreach, we discovered that a lot of Nigerians are living with the condition they are not aware of because they don’t go to the hospital for medical check-up.

“Some people have terribly high blood pressure, diabetes and they don’t know. So on occasions like this, we start them on treatment and advise them on where to go to continue treatment.

Jackson-Ajayi, however, urged the state government to help inform the public that prevention is better than cure and early detection saves a life.

Appreciating the gesture, Chairman Bariga LCDA, Hon. Kolade Alabi said they are putting infrastructure in place for better healthcare delivery to the people.

“So we thank all the organizer of this event and I am also impressed with the level of turn out from our people. It shows they take their health seriously.