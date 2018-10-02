2 sales reps, man charged with employer’s N3.3m hair extension theft

Two sales representatives, who allegedly stole hair extensions worth N3.3 million belonging to their employer, were on Wednesday brought before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Also charged alongside the sales reps is John Nwalue, 32, who allegedly received the stolen items.

The accused : Festus Uzorchukwu, 23; Tochukwu Nwaweze, 23; and Nwalue, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy,

stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The sales representatives conspired to steal packs of human hair extensions, STW hair closure and frontals all valued at N3.3million,

property of their employer, Mr Kelvin Wang, according to the prosecution.

Police Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode alleged that the third accused, Nwalue, bought the stolen hair extensions from the two sales representatives for N2.5 million.

She told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 14, Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 at No. 216 Broad St., Lagos Island.

“When the complainant noticed that the goods were missing, he started investigating.

“The footage of the CCTV camera revealed how they entered the store with a bag after the shop had closed and packed hair

extensions into the bag and walked out,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 328 (1) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment while Section 328 (1) prescribes

14 years imprisonment. Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The trio pleaded innocence of the offences.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias granted bail to the three accused in the sum of N750, 000 each with one surety each

in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for Nov. 26.

