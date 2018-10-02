2 private guards arrested over attack on Innoson Motors’ lawyer

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

The Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected members of a robbery gang that attacked Innoson Motor’s lawyer, Prof. McCarty Mbadugha, last Sunday, at Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

Surprisingly, the suspects, Kingsley Okon Asuquo, 19, and Isaac Edet, 18, were discovered to be private guards hired by the lawyer to guard his company.

Prof. Mbadugha had gone to his office located on JohnVic Ignaogo street, Lekki Phase 1, to arrange documents for some cases he had outside Lagos, at about 3.15pm. Barely had he settled down to work than an armed man barged into his office and attempted to shoot him thrice but the gun as gathered did not discharge.

His accomplice who was outside later joined him and together, they stabbed the helpless lawyer in different parts of his body and abandoned him in the pool of his blood to die.

He, however, survived the attack as he managed to crawl outside, from where sympathizers rushed him to the hospital.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said “The Command had on October 13, 2018, at about 1730hrs, received information from a credible source that armed bandits held one Barrister Joseph Mbadugha aka Prof McCarty Mbadugha, hostage in his office and that the armed men were seen wearing Strongcity Security Services uniform.

“Based on the information, operatives from Maroko Police Station and FSARS Ikeja jointly mobilised to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums ran in different directions to avoid being arrested but one of them, who gave his name as Isaac Edet, was nabbed at the scene.

During interrogation, he mentioned and led detectives to arrest his partner in crime, one Kingsley Asuquo. Interestingly, both suspects are the staff of Strongcity Security Services attached to the victim.”

‘Why we attacked him’

During interrogation, the suspects admitted having carried out the attack. They claimed the victim did not pay their salary as at when due.

According to Asuquo, “the plan was to attack him because he did not pay us salary on time. On the day we struck, he promised to give us money if we spared his life because we told him we were on a mission to kill him.

We only collected a bag containing his laptop and some cash which the Police discovered was N40,000. We also collected some chequebooks and one phone. We thought he was dead when we left the office because he was motionless at a point”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, according to the PRO, had directed the head of the Command’s Intelligence Unit to fish out other suspected fleeing members of the gang.