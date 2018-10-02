2 killed as bus rams into provision stores in Bomadi

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI – Two victims have been confirmed dead and others hospitalized as a bus belonging to Delta City Transport, rammed into roadside provision stores at Bomadi town, Delta state, fatally injuring bystanders.

The driver of the fully loaded passenger bus from Ughelli town was reported to have lost control due to break failure just less than 400 metres to its destination at about 6 pm on Friday.

The victims were reported to have been rushed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Bomadi, with two victims, an Ijaw and the other from northern Nigeria, were confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

Narrating the incident, a staffer of the transport company at the Bomadi park, who pleaded anonymity, said “no passenger sustained any injury, but those that were standing around the stores were fatally injured.

“This morning (Saturday), two victims died, one is an Ijaw and the other is an aboki. I cannot tell the total number of people injured.

“Now, relatives of the deceased Ijaw victim came this morning venting their anger and have closed down our motor park. The park manager also escaped death and have run to Ughelli.

“If not for the intervention of the Police and the military Joint Task Force (JTF), by now they would have burned the bus and destroyed the park here”.

However, as at the time of compiling this report, the security apparatus had already taken control of the situation with men on guard at the motor park.