2 dead in Delta APC primaries, Uduaghan wins in Delta South

By Emma Amaize, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe, Ochuko Akuopha, Paul Olayemi, Theresa Ugbobu and Chancel Sunday

ASABA – TWO persons reportedly died in a violence that erupted at yesterday’s Delta North senatorial district primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primary several sitting members of the House of Representatives from the state defeated their challengers to win return tickets.

Rep. Nicholas Mutu led the pack with his victory to contest for a record sixth term for the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, while Leo Ogor won a return ticket for a fifth term in the Isoko Federal Constituency and Victor Nwokolo won for a third term in the Ika Federal Constituency.

While some sources said the fatality at the Delta North Senatorial primary came from police stray bullets at the Federal College of Education, (Technical) venue of the exercise, others said they were killed by political thugs.

Delta Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa, told Vanguard that there was an accidental discharge at the venue.

Speaker of the Students Union Government of the institution, Mr. Vincent Ubani who confirmed the incident, identified one of the deceased as Henry Nweke, a 200 level student of Industrial Technical Education of the school.

Ubani who could not identify the second corpse, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited in the mortuary. At press time, efforts were still being made to reach the police authority in the state to speak on the incident.

Meanwhile, immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan clinched the senatorial ticket of the party in Delta South, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, clinched the senatorial tickets of the APC in Delta Central in parallel primaries.

Dr. Uduaghan was returned by affirmation at the APC primary that took place at Ughelli being the only aspirant cleared by the National Working Committee, NWC for the contest. The others who were disqualified were Mr. Evans Omatsoguwa, AVM Terry Okorodudu, High Chief Michael Jonny and Barrister Temisan Omatsaye.

Being the only one cleared to contest, Uduaghan was declared the winner by affirmation at the primaries held at the Oleh Civic Center.

Uduaghan, who expressed confidence that the APC would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections, stated that he is happy about the entire process.

He said: “I am happy about it, I was ready for the election, but the final list came that I was the only person that was cleared and that was what resulted in this affirmation of delegates.

“I want to thank the people of Delta South and they should be assured of quality representation.

However, one of the aspirants, Mr. Omotsaguwa disputed the narrative yesterday saying:

“What happened was that there was no accreditation of those who were supposed to be the delegates. Indeed, we were all together and what they did was to cordon off a place and refused other aspirants and the delegates to approach. It was a cooked result,” he said yesterday.

Also reacting, Johnny, said: “I do not know how to explain what happened in Oleh today (yesterday).