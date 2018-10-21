136 glorious years of Saint Gregory’s College

By M.L.O. Ugwo

For education to be considered to be meeting the needs of humanity, it should be delivered in a manner as to transform the whole being of each recipient.

What this means is that education should lead to profound academic, physical, mental, moral and spiritual transformation of Man.

This is in tandem with the Catholic Philosophy of educating the whole man resulting in the proper nurturing of an individual’s intellect, heart, will, physique, character and soul.

Court fixes arraignment of NFF Director, two others over $9.5m fraud

Saint Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos aptly exemplifies the catholic philosophy of education with excellence in academics, morals, spirituality, sports and community service as its defining features.

This was one of the motivating factors in establishing Saint Gregory’s ,College, Ikoyi, Lagos on January 27, 1928 on a sprawling land in the South-West area of Ikoyi, Lagos considered to be of the size of a village.

That was an era when Broad Street, Lagos held an attraction for some of the nation’s colleges.

Educational institutions like Nigeria’s first secondary school, the Church Missionary Society, C.M.S Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos, Methodist Boys High School, Lagos and the Baptist Academy, Lagos were at that time domiciled on Broad Street, Lagos-considered to be choky.

Buhari, Ambode, Tinubu for Island Club 75th anniversary

As had been envisaged, Saint Gregory’s College had the luxury of space to engage in the multiplicity of academic, spiritual, physical and sporting activities that would lead to the education and transformation of Man, into a civilized being.

Indeed, it was from the expanse of land occupied by Saint Gregory’s College in South-West, Ikoyi, Lagos that the Catholic Church established an all–female college ,the Holy Child College with the motto: “Action, Not Words.”

Saint Gregory College, Ikoyi Lagos has, no doubt, made invaluable contributions to the different sectors of human endeavours within and outside the country.

Sports is one of the areas where Saint Gregory’s college has showcased more than a million stars.

The college has produced students who have not only excelled in school sports competitions but also in national and international sports contests. The harvest of the sporting ambassadors include the followingRafiuOluwa, P.V.Sho-Silva, Ibisi, and I. Ekpeti. Oluwa competed for Nigeria in 100 and 200 meters while Sho-Silva was the country’s miler.Ekpeti was the country’s pole vault champion leaving,Ibisi to lead the pack in hurdles. With these and the other records, it was, indeed a long season of feats in the field of athletics by Saint Gregory’s College.

Cricket probably up till now remains another forte of Saint Gregory’s College.

The Akerele Brothers, DeluKarunwi, Alex Quist, Eddie Hughes and, Tete Silva were all distinguished cricketers whose names would continue to ring bells, long after their graduation from their alma mater (Saint Gregory’s College). Saint Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos even has a richer history. The college was one of the educational institutions that blazed the trial with the playing of hockey in Nigeria in 1928.

No account of the growth and development of football in Nigeria maybe considered worthy of acceptance, without prodigious reflections on Saint Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Up till 1940 the concept of national football teams was completely novel. Indeed, Nigeria was reported to have not been able to establish a single national football team at that time,

The West African Anglophone neighbours, Nigeria and Ghana were constantly challenging each other to a supremacy football test.

This was despite the fact that the concept of a national football team was out-of-the world, to say the least for some countries, especially Nigeria then. The year, 1940 came

and Nigeria longed earnestly for a secondary school football champion in the boys senior category.

When the competition started, it was clear that there was a high level of football wizardry domiciled in the nation’s male secondary schools.

But two Catholic colleges namely the Christ The King College(CKC), Onitsha and Saint Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos were unstoppable in their quest for honours. They dispatched other colleges for an eventual final match in Lagos that attracted the spectatorship and media type usually given to World cup final match.

Before a full house in Lagos, CKC and Saint Gregory’s College settled for a goalless draw. The same full house returned for a yet another explosive replay in Lagos ending in a one goal win, in favour of the visiting CKC, Onitsha. Both sides exhibited profound promise in the match. Either side could have won the encounter.

The final match between the two prestigious Catholic educational institutions, C.K.C and Saint Gregory’s College, had a positive cathedral impact on the growth and development of football in Nigeria.